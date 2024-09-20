AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Hits New 12-Month High at $125.71

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.71 and last traded at $125.52, with a volume of 4591354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $3,997,905.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 390,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,225,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $3,997,905.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,225,711.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775,934 shares of company stock valued at $65,805,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $37,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

