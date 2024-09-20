Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.94

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 713598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

