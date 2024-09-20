Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.13

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 548383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

KRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 102.08, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $999,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 732,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,624,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

