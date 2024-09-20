Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Sets New 1-Year High at $114.09

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.09 and last traded at $113.64, with a volume of 189915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Light & Wonder announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Light & Wonder by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Light & Wonder by 5.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Featured Stories

