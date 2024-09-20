UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sets New 12-Month High at $346.25

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $346.25 and last traded at $346.25, with a volume of 26827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $330.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.11 and a 200 day moving average of $271.74.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 11.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.44, for a total value of $1,585,451.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,746.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.44, for a total transaction of $1,585,451.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,746.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total value of $787,063.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,812,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,134 shares of company stock valued at $21,494,247. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in UFP Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 6,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

