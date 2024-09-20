Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $162.25

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $162.25 and last traded at $161.00, with a volume of 294924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average of $126.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth $824,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 6.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.