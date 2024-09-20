Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.47

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 263913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ELME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Elme Communities from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,738,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the second quarter valued at $8,132,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Elme Communities by 520.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 463,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 389,207 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elme Communities by 990.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 325,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 295,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,950,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after buying an additional 281,199 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

