BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.00

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.00 and last traded at $107.10, with a volume of 52623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

BOK Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

