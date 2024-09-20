Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.50

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 87297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSFE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paysafe from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.92.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $439.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.40 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. Analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Cannae Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Paysafe by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 3,379,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,876,000 after buying an additional 324,207 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at $3,702,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Paysafe by 631.6% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 112,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Paysafe by 39.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

