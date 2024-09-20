Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $136.12

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $136.12 and last traded at $135.09, with a volume of 63665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.47.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,695.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,687.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,866 shares in the company, valued at $502,695.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

