Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Position Cut by Herr Investment Group LLC

Herr Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,349,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the period. Lincoln Educational Services accounts for 1.9% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Herr Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $27,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LINC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 73,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 136,334 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 183,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $14.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 19,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $235,724.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,534,448.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $490,481. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

