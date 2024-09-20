BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.00

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.00 and last traded at $109.78, with a volume of 76354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BancFirst

BancFirst Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.61.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $153.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 22,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $2,332,142.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,958,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,880,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $704,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 22,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $2,332,142.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,958,095 shares in the company, valued at $522,880,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,564 shares of company stock worth $7,150,517 over the last three months. 33.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 557.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.