Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.38

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 61146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $630.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Ennis in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ennis by 104.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

