Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.68

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.68 and last traded at $99.48, with a volume of 343301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Stephens decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $366.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

