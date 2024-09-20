Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 51,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

