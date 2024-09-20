Banyan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for approximately 5.8% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of CarMax by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CarMax by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,923,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.54. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

