Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.51

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.51 and last traded at $79.40, with a volume of 2467607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
