Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.51

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.51 and last traded at $79.40, with a volume of 2467607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

