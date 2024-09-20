Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.67

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.67 and last traded at $75.42, with a volume of 4841217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.54.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

