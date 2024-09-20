Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.67

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.67 and last traded at $75.42, with a volume of 4841217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.54.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
