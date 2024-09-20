Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $72.96 and last traded at $72.72, with a volume of 240583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.17.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.61.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
