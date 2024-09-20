Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $72.96 and last traded at $72.72, with a volume of 240583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

