Wilmington (LON:WIL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $416.00

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 416 ($5.50) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.28), with a volume of 69353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 398 ($5.26).

Wilmington Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £357.32 million, a PE ratio of 2,126.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 382.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 373.28.

Get Wilmington alerts:

Wilmington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,789.47%.

About Wilmington

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.