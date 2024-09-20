Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $169.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 169 ($2.23), with a volume of 244896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.11).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eurocell from GBX 180 ($2.38) to GBX 200 ($2.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ECEL

Eurocell Price Performance

Eurocell Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 136.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £175.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,481.82 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,454.55%.

Insider Activity at Eurocell

In other news, insider Iraj Amiri bought 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £2,111.20 ($2,788.90). 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eurocell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.