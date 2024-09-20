Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,444,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 795% from the previous session’s volume of 161,422 shares.The stock last traded at $16.75 and had previously closed at $16.75.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
