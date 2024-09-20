Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,444,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 795% from the previous session’s volume of 161,422 shares.The stock last traded at $16.75 and had previously closed at $16.75.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,032,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 193,710 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 58,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,038 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,463.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 62,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

