Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,544.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 316,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $20,954,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 321,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RUSHA

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $232,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at $27,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $403,593.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,238 shares in the company, valued at $627,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $232,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,875 shares of company stock worth $3,422,554. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.