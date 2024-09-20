ASB Consultores LLC Sells 11,520 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ASB Consultores LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,226,000 after buying an additional 2,349,595 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,684,000 after buying an additional 1,951,477 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,620,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,853,000 after buying an additional 1,536,152 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,819,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,131,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after buying an additional 1,415,647 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

