Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 1.7%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.88 and last traded at $51.15. 3,307,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 8,586,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

