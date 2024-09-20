Elite Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises about 0.0% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,246,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,400,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $107,400,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,297,857 shares of company stock worth $840,653,193. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

DELL opened at $117.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.29. The company has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile



Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).



