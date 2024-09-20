MQS Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

MQS Management LLC cut its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,773,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after acquiring an additional 870,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,732,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after acquiring an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 74.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 433,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 115.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 163,900 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $36.52.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Golar LNG had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 50.89%. The business had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Stories

