Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 275,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,183,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 8.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

