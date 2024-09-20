Investors Buy Large Volume of Patterson-UTI Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 30,187 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 194% compared to the average volume of 10,265 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,911,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 837,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,431,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,062,000 after buying an additional 747,260 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,718. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.