ASB Consultores LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ASB Consultores LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,135,000 after acquiring an additional 654,482 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.41.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.47. The company has a market cap of $267.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

