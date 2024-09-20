King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.0% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $437,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.89.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $620.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $236.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

