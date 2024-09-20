ASB Consultores LLC Has $329,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ASB Consultores LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 5.2 %

C stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

