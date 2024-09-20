CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $58,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CDW by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,196,721,000 after purchasing an additional 714,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CDW by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after buying an additional 781,421 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,410,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CDW by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,168,000 after acquiring an additional 51,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CDW by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,357,000 after acquiring an additional 128,263 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $227.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.23.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. CDW’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Barclays decreased their price target on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

