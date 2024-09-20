Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,507 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $61,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $253.79 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $278.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.39 and a 200 day moving average of $255.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.