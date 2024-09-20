ASB Consultores LLC Sells 625 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

ASB Consultores LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde Stock Up 0.5 %

LIN stock opened at $469.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $457.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.27. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

