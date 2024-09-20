Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Reduced by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,420 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $195,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $144.98 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $267.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.47.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.