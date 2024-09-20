Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $360.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.32 and a beta of 1.57. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $145.76 and a 12 month high of $368.29.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.14.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

