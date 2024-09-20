Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 460 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,782 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 25.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in eBay by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in eBay by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of eBay by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 29,624 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Trading Up 0.1 %

EBAY opened at $63.22 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

