Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.