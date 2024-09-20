Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 797 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 158,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 35,518 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in ONEOK by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 66,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 39,335 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $95.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

