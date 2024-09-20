Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $480,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. Argus raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $134.90 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $86.96 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.20. The firm has a market cap of $605.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

