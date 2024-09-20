BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $779.10 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $62,735.47 or 0.99943729 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $779.10 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008903 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007775 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00058739 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 63,927.84823997 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.