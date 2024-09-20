Worldcoin (WLD) Price Hits $1.60

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $727.96 million and approximately $145.89 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00002553 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.21 or 0.00261606 BTC.
Worldcoin Token Profile
Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,339,068 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.
Worldcoin Token Trading
