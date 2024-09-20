AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,628 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $38,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,193,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $406,612.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,735.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,193,087.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,576 shares of company stock worth $16,957,573. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $265.87 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.00. The firm has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

