Manifold Finance (FOLD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,353.34

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $8,353.34 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for about $5.94 or 0.00009467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

