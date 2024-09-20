Mcashchain (MCASH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.87

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mcashchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Mcashchain has a total market cap of $26.00 million and $19.87 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mcashchain Profile

Mcashchain’s genesis date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official message board is medium.com/mcashchain. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mcashchain’s official website is www.mcash.network.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.04960855 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

