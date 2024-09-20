Mina Market Cap Hits $543.67 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $543.67 million and approximately $25.12 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mina has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,187,092,219 coins and its circulating supply is 1,159,556,979 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,186,951,180.8400393 with 1,159,301,294.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.48979741 USD and is up 4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $27,035,631.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

