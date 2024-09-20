Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

