Extendicare Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Extendicare Stock Performance
Shares of TSE EXE traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.23. 10,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,259. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$602.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.23. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$8.04.
Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$367.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.00 million. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 37.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.4687697 earnings per share for the current year.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.
