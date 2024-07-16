Extendicare Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EXE traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.23. 10,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,259. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$602.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.23. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$8.04.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$367.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.00 million. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 37.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.4687697 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

