Sei Investments Co. Sells 32,634 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,634 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $27,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,068,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,696,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,145,000 after purchasing an additional 604,407 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $117.58.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

